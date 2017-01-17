Think before you dial 118

By Paul Lewis

I am disabled,” writes Alan, “and my carer needed to find a number.” So, as many people would, she called a directory enquiry service – they begin with 118 – to find it for her. That brief call lasted just over a minute and cost Alan £8.09.

In general 118 numbers are some of the most expensive to ring. The charge is in two parts. First, the 118 company typically charges around £7 for the first minute and £3.50 a minute after that while it finds the number. Then your own phone company makes what is called an access charge – typically 11p a minute on a landline, up to 50p a minute on major mobile networks. So £8.09 for a 118 call lasting one minute 15 seconds is quite normal.

In a way, Alan was lucky: 118 firms say, “Shall I put you straight through?” Never, ever accept that offer. The call will clock up not at the normal rate – which may be free to you – but at the 118 company’s rate. So a call to a local shop or friend can be charged at £3.50 a minute or more. If you get the number for a customer-service helpline – which are normally free – and are kept waiting for your call to be answered, then every minute you are listening to that lovely hold music can be charged at £3.50 a minute.

So if Alan’s carer had been put straight through, Alan could have been looking at a cost of £21 or more for a five-minute call.

Many readers will remember when BT ran directory enquiries. You called 192 and paid a flat rate of 40p. That was scrapped in 2003. Now BT has its own 118 numbers and they cost a minimum of £5.50 per call – plus, of course, your own provider’s access charge.

The best way to find a number free is to use the internet, if you have access to it. On a smartphone you can usually just touch the number you find to dial it.

BT has a free directory service for people with an illness or disability that means they can’t read or hold a directory. You can use this 195 service whether or not BT is your phone company and calls can be connected at normal rates. Call free on 0800 587 0195 to get the form to register. It must be signed by a medical professional who knows you.