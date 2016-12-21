The Gift of Giving

By Melanie Wright

The good news is that there are plenty of tax-efficient ways to give to charity so that the good causes you want to help receive the maximum possible benefit from your donations. Here’s our rundown of some of the available options.

Payroll giving

If you want to give regularly to charity, one of these easiest ways to do this is through payroll giving, if your employer offers this. When you sign up to payroll giving, your charitable donations are taken directly from your gross pay before any tax is deducted. It therefore costs you less to give this way than if you were to donate directly from your taxed income.

Gift Aid

Another way to make sure the taxman doesn’t get his hands on your charitable donations is to make sure you always fill out a Gift Aid declaration when you make a gift.

The Gift Aid scheme enables charities to claim back income tax on donations made by UK taxpayers. All you need to do is fill in a Gift Aid declaration when you donate, which you can either download from the charity’s website, or they can send you with a form. Once you’ve made a declaration to a charity, that charity can go on reclaiming the tax you have paid on all future donations you make.

Basic rate tax is 20%, so this means that if you give £10 using Gift Aid, it’s worth £12.50 to the charity. Higher rate taxpayers paying tax at 40% can claim an additional £2.50 through their self-assessment tax returns.

Charity credit cards

Some credit cards promise to give a percentage of anything you spend on them to charity. However, this way of giving will only be suitable for you if you can be certain you’ll pay off your balance in full each month. If you don’t, the interest you’ll be charged on what you owe is likely to far outweigh any donations you make via the card.

Make sure you check exactly how much the charity will benefit before applying too, as often these cards only pass on a tiny amount, even if you spend a lot on them. You might find that you can earn more from a credit card which pays you cashback instead, which you can then pass onto the charity you want to donate to.

Leaving money in your will

You may decide you want to leave some money to charity when you die. The advantage of doing this is that any legacy you leave in your will is deducted from the value of your estate before Inheritance Tax (IHT) is deducted. IHT is payable at a rate of 40% on the value of your estate above £325,000. If you give away more than 10% of your total estate to charity, then IHT is charged at a lower rate of 36% on the remainder of your estate.