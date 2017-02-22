Tax-free giving

By Paul Lewis

I got a lot of stick a few weeks ago when I said that you should not put money into charity tins because they could not always reclaim the Gift Aid on it. Better, I suggested, to note the name of the charity and give money direct online or by cheque when you get home.

Small charities pointed out that they can claim Gift Aid on small cash donations and in any case, shaking tins gets them money that they would never receive otherwise. I cannot argue with the second point. But many smaller charities do not claim the Gift Aid on small donations. Here is how to do that.

Gift Aid is a boost from the Government for every £1 given to a charity by a taxpayer. For every £100 given, the Treasury coughs up another £25 – the tax already paid by the donor on that £100.

Normally the charity has to get the donor’s name and address and permission to Gift Aid the donation. The donor has to be someone who pays UK income tax (or capital gains tax) of at least as much as the Gift Aid is worth.

The Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme is designed to bypass those restrictions for charities who get small cash donations, such as bucket collections or church plate collections. The rules also include community amateur sports clubs.

The rules are quite strict:

No single donation can be more than £20.

The charity must have claimed Gift Aid in the normal way on other donations, either in this tax year or in at least two of the past four tax years.

The charity cannot claim cash Gift Aid on more than ten times its normal Gift Aid donations. So if it has received £200 in Gift Aided donations it cannot claim the extra Gift Aid on more than £2,000 of small donations.

There is an upper annual limit of £8,000 of small cash donations. That would earn a £2,000 boost from the Treasury. Before 2016/17 the limit was £5,000 of donations.

Records must be kept of the money collected in cash donations and the claim must be made within four years of the end of the tax year the money was received.





I would still recommend that it is better to give online or by cheque. But if you are happy that a smaller charity is genuine you can put in coins in their collection tin and hope it uses these rules to boost your donation by 25%.

For more, go to www.gov.uk and search “small donations”.