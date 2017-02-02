Tax changes

By Paul Lewis

If you are one of the 4.6 million self-employed people in the UK, big changes are afoot in your National Insurance contributions. At the moment you pay two sorts of contributions: Class 2, which are £2.80 a week, and Class 4 on any profits over £8,060 a year. Class 2 contributions used to be due weekly and paid every four weeks. But that stopped from April 2015 and they are now due once a year. Most people pay that through their self-assessment form. But if you do not do self-assessment then you should have got a bill in October last year for £145.60 to cover 2015/16. From April 2018 Class 2 contributions will end. Class 4 will not change, but if your profits are at least £6,000 or so, that will count as a year’s contributions towards the 35 needed for the state pension.