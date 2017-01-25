Taking out private health insurance

By Melanie Wright

The number of people in the UK with private medical insurance has substantially increased for the first time in nearly a decade, amid growing concerns about lengthy NHS waiting times.

Demand for private medical insurance cover in Britain increased by 2.1% in 2015, according to the latest figures from healthcare consultancy LaingBuisson. Just over 4m people now have private medical cover, equivalent to around 10.6% of the population, although this is still less than in 2008 when a total of 4.35m people, around 12.4% of the population, were covered.

The recent increase is down to more people taking out cover through their employers. This is usually cheaper than buying standalone cover as many employers offer it as a ‘benefit in kind’, which means it is a benefit which is not included in their salary.

Group policies taken out through your employer also have the advantage that members generally aren’t individually medically underwritten. As a result, they may cover conditions you’ve suffered from in the past, as long as they aren’t long-term or permanent.

If you do not have access to a company scheme, perhaps because you are self-employed, then always do plenty of research before buying private medical cover.

As well as looking at the cost, it’s vital to study the small print so that you understand exactly what you are and aren’t covered for. As a general rule, private medical insurance policies won’t cover any pre-existing medical conditions, or chronic illnesses such as epilepsy and diabetes. Check whether there is a lifetime claim limit on any policy you are considering as this could mean that you will no longer be covered once you reach this limit, or whether there are limits for certain serious illnesses such as cancer.

If premiums seem unaffordable, but you want the peace of mind that cover can provide, look at ways you might be able to reduce the cost. For example, some insurers offer what is known as a ‘six-week wait option’ which can bring premiums down. If you add this to your policy, then you are obliged to accept treatment from the NHS if it is offered within six weeks. If it isn’t, then you can claim under your medical insurance.

You could also think about increasing the excess on your policy, which is the portion of any insurance claim you must pay yourself. Make sure you can still afford it though, otherwise this could prevent you from making a claim at all.

Another way to keep costs down is to think about restricting your choice of hospitals, so that you can only receive treatment at certain places. Some insurers will reduce the cost of premiums if you do this.

