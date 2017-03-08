By Melanie Wright

The chancellor Philip Hammond will unveil the Spring Budget this Wednesday, outlining his plans to manage the economy over the next few months.

You don’t have to depend on politicians to give your finances a boost though. Here’s what you need to know if you want to take control of your own budget.

Make the most of annual allowances

There are just a few weeks left to make the most of this year’s £15,240 annual individual savings account (ISA) allowance. An ISA is essentially a tax-free wrapper in which you can hold cash or investments. Alternatively, you can invest your ISA allowance in peer-to-peer lending, via what are known as Innovative Finance ISAs. If you don’t use your allowance by April 5, it will be gone for good. Next year’s annual ISA allowance for the 2017-18 tax year, which starts on April 6, will be £20,000.

Save on your mortgage

If you’re currently languishing on your lender’s standard variable rate, you could potentially save yourself hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds a year, by remortgaging to a better deal. For example, someone with a £150,000 25-year repayment mortgage on a typical standard variable rate of 4.70%, would pay £851 a month for their mortgage. If, however, they remortgaged to one of the lowest two-year fixed rate deals currently available, at 1.15% from Yorkshire Building Society, their monthly payments would fall to £576, a saving of £275 month, or £3,300 a year. This deal has arrangement fees of £1,230 and is only available to those with at least 35% equity in their homes.

Swot up on your savings

Interest rates may be at record lows, but there’s no need to accept the worst possible savings rates on your hard-earned cash. Regularly check savings best buy tables to make sure you’re earning the highest returns possible and make the most of high interest paying current accounts, which often pay generous cash rewards when you switch to them.

Shop around for insurance

Never just automatically accept the renewal quotes offered to you by your home or motor insurer. Make sure you compare quotes from several other providers to ensure you’re getting the best possible deal. Bear in mind that paying annually for cover rather than monthly can cut the cost of your premiums too.

Cut your energy costs

Recent weeks have seen many of the big energy suppliers announce price hikes, which could potentially add hundreds of pounds a year onto your annual gas and electricity bills. If you’re currently on your energy provider’s standard tariff, use an Ofcom-accredited energy comparison site to find a cheaper deal. Switching won’t involve any new pipes or meters, and savings can be substantial. According to Energyhelpline.com, energy customers who stay loyal to their providers are overpaying by around £5.4 billion a year, with standard tariffs costing around £300 a year more than the best deals.