Safeguard your legacy

By Paul Lewis

From 1 April people can leave more of their assets to children or grandchildren free of Inheritance Tax. The new rules apply where a family home is left to direct descendants and could save up to £80,000 off any tax bill.

The change follows the promise made in 2007 by George Osborne that if elected, a Conservative government would raise the Inheritance Tax threshold to £1 million. He never did that but the new arrangements will help protect the family home a little more, though the rules are rather complex and professional advice should be sought.

Inheritance Tax starts on total estates above £325,000. The new rule will add up to £100,000 to that allowance if part of the estate is the family home and it is left to direct descendants. They are children, grandchildren and younger descendants, including adopted, step- and foster children. It does not include nephews/nieces, brothers/sisters, or anyone else.

If the estate is from a widow or widower (or bereaved civil partner) whose spouse left them all their assets then all these amounts can be doubled. That gives a basic threshold of £650,000 plus up to an additional £200,000 if the estate includes the family home, meaning a maximum total of £850,000 tax-free.

The new rules apply to deaths on or after 6 April 2017 or later. The extra allowance is reduced if estates are worth above £2 million and will disappear in 2017/18 on estates above £2.2 million.

If the deceased owned more than one home that they lived in, the heirs can choose which is nominated for the new allowance to apply. It can include an overseas property. Buy-to-let homes are excluded.

The Government does not want the new tax to discourage downsizing – moving to a smaller home in later life. So the value of the family home that was sold can still be counted as part of the estate if it was sold after 8 July 2015. The main residence allowance will increase in stages to reach £175,000 in 2020/21. That will give a maximum tax-free amount of £500,000 or the magic £1 million that Osborne promised for a widow’s estate.

Reader offer

Don't let the taxman take your family's inheritance! For your free guide to Inheritance Tax Planning produced by Savings Champion please call 0800 808 5145 or click here