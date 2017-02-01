Record number of pensioners using their home to fund retirement

By Melanie Wright

Total lending from equity release was up 34% in 2016 compared to the previous year, the Equity Release Council said, with £670m lent in the last three months of the year alone.

Separate research from over-55s financial specialists Key Retirement found that pensioners withdrew more than £5.8m a day from their properties, with the average homeowner unlocking nearly £78,000. Homeowners in the capital, where property prices are highest, released the largest amounts, unlocking an average of £143,000 each from their homes.

Home improvements were the most popular reason for people releasing equity from their homes, according to Key Retirement with 63% of people using some or all of the proceeds for this purpose. A further 31% of equity release customers used the funds released to pay off loans and credit card debts, while24% used the funds to provide financial support to family members.

Dean Mirfin, technical director at Key Retirement, said: “The equity release market has broken through the £2 billion barrier for the first time and has more than doubled in value in just five year, highlighting how property wealth is making a huge contribution to retirement planning.”

As the name suggests, equity release involves unlocking the wealth from your home, without you having to sell up and downsize. Rather than repaying the amount you have borrowed monthly, as you would with a conventional mortgage, interest rolls up over time. You only pay back what you owe when you go into long-term care, or when you die.

This type of scheme should never be entered into lightly. Equity release will affect the value of your estate and the amount you will be able to leave to your dependants, so you should always seek professional independent financial advice first. It could also affect your entitlement to state benefits.

Make sure you only deal with providers who are members of the Equity Release Council too, as they must adhere to certain standards which will provide you with valuable protection. For example, members must guarantee that you won’t ever own more than the property is worth, known as a ‘no negative equity guarantee’. Lending by members of the Equity Release Council accounts for around 95% of all equity release lending in the UK.

The most popular type of equity release plan is drawdown plans. These enable you to release equity from your home as and when you need it, helping keep interest charges to a minimum. According to the Equity Release Council, this type of scheme now accounts for 65% of the market.

