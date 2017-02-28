Planning to buy a new set of wheels?

By Melanie Wright

The new ’17’ registration cars come out on March 1. If you're planning to snap one up, make sure you think carefully about what sort of financial protection you’ll need.

Having insurance for your car is a legal requirement, but if your motor is written off or stolen, this cover will only pay out the value of the car at the time you make a claim. That may not be a problem if something happens to your new car just after you’ve bought it, as most fully comprehensive car policies will replace your car with a new one in the first 12 months. However, it could cause real difficulties in the years after that, when your car will probably have significantly depreciated in value. According to What Car? magazine, most cars lose between 50% and 60% of their value within the first three years.

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) cover is often sold alongside new cars, specifically to cover any difference between the amount your insurer might pay out if your car is stolen or declared a total loss, and the amount you paid for it.

For example, if you paid £16,000 for your car and it is written off six years later when its value has fallen to £8,000, GAP cover would pay out the £8,000 difference between the insurance pay out and the original value of the car. This means you could replace your car with an equivalent new model, whereas if you only had the £8,000 pay out from your insurer, you’d only be able to by a second-hand car. If you've used a car finance agreement to pay for your motor, having GAP cover can also provide valuable peace of mind that you'll be able to repay what you owe.

There are several different types of GAP policy available, so make sure you buy the right cover to suit your needs. Vehicle Replacement Cover, for example, will pay the difference between the insurance pay out and the cost of a brand new vehicle of the same make and model, even if prices have gone up since you purchased your original car.

In the event of a write-off or total loss, Return to Invoice cover will pay the difference between what your car insurer pays and the original invoice price you paid for the car.

Don’t feel pressured to take out GAP cover at the dealership where you are buying your car, as you may be able to find cheaper standalone cover elsewhere. Make sure you’re not already protected by your finance agreement too, as these will sometimes cover the difference between the value of the car and how much you paid.

