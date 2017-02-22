Pension claims

By Paul Lewis

If you do not claim your state pension as soon as you are eligible then it will be increased when you finally do claim it. However, the rules have changed recently and are not as generous as they used to be.

If you reached state pension age from 6 April 2016 (which is men born from 6 April 1951 and women born from 6 April 1953) then your pension is increased by 1% for every nine weeks you delay claiming it. So one year’s delay will boost it by almost 5.8%. That would add £9 to the weekly full £155.65 new pension.

The extra amount is taxable and will rise only in line with inflation. That will normally mean a lower rise than the rest of your pension.

More than a million people over 65 work. If you do not need your state pension you could consider delaying your claim to get a higher pension when you do need it.