Paying for the care you need

By Paul Lewis

Many people worry about how they will pay for a care home when they need one. The rules about who will pay for it are very complex and the details are different in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This guide cannot cover all the rules but there are useful links at the end. And remember, most people never go into a care home.

1. WILL THE NHS PAY?

If your need for a care home is primarily a medical one then the NHS should pay the whole cost without a means test. It is called continuing healthcare and whether you qualify or not is assessed by a checklist that your doctor, nurse, hospital professional or social worker can use. Your “clinical commissioning group” will ultimately decide if you are eligible. It is all very complex – and it is slightly different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

2. WILL YOU PAY?

If the NHS will not pay, your local social services department will assess your needs. If it decides you need to go into a care or nursing home it will also assess your financial circumstances. If you have savings or other capital over £23,250 (in England and Northern Ireland; £26,250 in Scotland;£24,000 in Wales) then the local authority will not pay for your care.Capital includes money and property you own but not personal things such as jewellery or other valuables. If you have a joint account, half the money or investments will be counted as yours; it is better to separate your finances before the assessment so it is clear who owns what. In Scotland personal care and nursing care payments may be made regardless of assets.

3. YOUR HOME

The house you live in can count as “capital”. But it is ignored completely if your wife, husband, or partner still lives there. It will also be ignored if another relative aged 60 or more lives there and it may be ignored for a former carer or some younger person who was dependant on you. If your home is counted as capital then it will normally mean the council will not pay for care. However, you do not have to sell your home. You can ask for a deferred payment agreement so the council pays for your care and it is repaid after your death. If your savings are below £23,250 in England the council must agree to this. Elsewhere in the UK it will almost certainly agree. More at which.co.uk/elderlycare;independentage.org; ageuk.org.uk search “care homes”.