Marriage perk

By Paul Lewis

You’ve heard it from me before, but have you done it yet? Up to three million couples have not. So…

• Are you married (or a civil partner)?

• Does one of you pay no income tax?

• Does the other have a taxable income below £43,000 this tax year?

If you have answered yes to all three then you should claim the marriage allowance. The lower income spouse transfers £1,100 unused personal tax allowance to the other, saving them £220 this tax year, £230 next tax year and probably triggering a repayment of £212 for last tax year.

Claim online: go to gov.uk and search “marriage allowance”.

It takes five minutes. Or call 0300 200 3300, which will take longer.

If either of you was born before 6 April 1935 you should claim the married couple’s allowance instead. Worth between £322 and £835 it can be claimed at any income levels — go to gov.uk and search “married couple’s allowance.

