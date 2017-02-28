By Paul Lewis

You have probably heard it before – not least from me – but it is really, really important to have a will. If you die without one, your property, money and possessions are divided up according to strict legal rules and the people you want to benefit may not do so. If the total value comes to more than £325,000, your heirs may have to pay more tax on your estate than if you had organised things better.

This month you might be able to get a will made free by a solicitor because March is Free Wills Month. Solicitors in selected parts of England, Scotland and Wales are taking part in the scheme, by which they will draw up a will for people aged 55 or over and not charge them a penny. If you’re part of a couple, only one of you has to be that age for both to get a free will. Under the scheme you can also update a will you made some time ago. There may be a charge for more complex wills – involving multiple gifts or overseas property, for example – but the solicitor will still knock £250 off the price.

Who pays for the scheme? It’s organised by 20 charities, which hope you will leave a legacy to charity – preferably one of them – in your will. But there is no pressure to do so and customers get a free will either way. The solicitors involved simply hope to gain new customers.

To find the nearest solicitor taking part in the scheme, put your postcode into the website freewillsmonth.org.uk – but book early because places fill up quickly. On the website there is also a very useful Will Planner, which you can download to prepare for your appointment. It sets out the information the solicitor will need from you. You do not have to fill it in, but it will speed things up if you do.

In my view, if you want to leave money to charity it avoids disputes if you leave a specific amount rather than a percentage, or the remainder of, your estate. It’s also best to name as your executors competent family members rather than solicitors or other professionals, who will charge your estate a fee, which can be hefty.