Make your savings work

By Paul Lewis

Like early spring shoots, savings rates are starting to show tiny signs of growth. But the best rates are still to be found in current accounts. In theory, sharing a total of £34,000 among the top five interest-paying current accounts would earn £652 a year interest, a rate of 1.92 per cent (see table below).

I say in theory because all these accounts come with different restrictions and it would take meticulous organisation to squeeze the maximum out of them.

They are all current accounts. Money has to go into them regularly – anything between £500 and £1,500 a month. That means you have to set up a system to pay the money in, preferably from another bank. Three accounts require you to make two outgoing direct debit payments a month, so you must pay real bills – for example broadband, telecoms or electricity – from them.

There is a maximum amount on which interest is paid. That ranges from £1,500 to £20,000. As you will be paying money in and out to fulfil the conditions, you are almost bound to have some money above the upper limit on which no interest is being paid or, for a time, have slightly less than the maximum.

Interest is paid into the account monthly, usually at the start of the month. Rates are variable and can change at any time, though you will get two months’ notice. Nationwide offers a fixed rate guaranteed for a year, but after that it will fall to 1%.

It may be possible to open more than one account with the same bank, though the second will usually have to be a joint account. Only Bank of Scotland allows up to three accounts. You will probably have your credit status checked. Some accounts come with benefits such as cashback on bills or card use, cheap overdrafts, or preferential loans or mortgages. These are not normally branch accounts.

