Kiss your cash goodbye

By Paul Lewis

They can seem so tempting. Investment offers that arrive in your email, post, or even by a cold call. Student accommodation. Coins. Solar power. Wine. Homes for the elderly. Ethical forestry. Property abroad. Mini-bonds. Typically they suggest you will get 8% to 12% return on your money. They are backed up by smart websites full of facts and figures. What could possibly go wrong?

Everything. These investments are not necessarily scams. But they all have one thing in common.

They are unregulated. If things do go wrong – and they often do – then you will be left with no compensation.

Financial regulation covers your cash deposits and your investments in unit trusts or tracker funds. But there are huge swathes of investments that are not covered. Normally anything that is a physical object – gold, art, property – is outside the regulatory supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority. That means your money is not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. If you complain, the Financial Ombudsman Service will offer little more than sympathy.

The people who sell them may call themselves investment specialists or advisers. They can do that because those terms are not regulated. But they may have no qualifications or even expertise at doing anything except persuading you to put your money into their risky ventures. Some come under what are called Unregulated Collective Investment Schemes or Ucis. An appropriate name, as often you Kiss your money goodbye!

In some cases regulated financial advisers offer these products to some customers. One independent financial adviser operating in an English market town was disciplined recently for putting the pension funds of many of its customers at risk by transferring them to investments abroad. The regulator has now put most of its business on hold and banned it from moving any of its assets.

If these more exotic investments are sold or promoted by a regulated financial adviser then some redress may be possible. A complaint can be taken by the Ombudsman and compensation is theoretically possible if there has been a mis-sale. But that can be a long hard road and there are upper limits on the amount you can get.

The easiest way to save yourself the pain and anxiety is just to say “no” to an investment that promises anything or suggests returns of more than 6% a year. It won’t always be a scam. But it will always be unlikely to meet its promise.