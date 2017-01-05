Keep warm –and save cash

By Paul Lewis

One of the most important ways to protect your health in winter is to keep warm. That can be expensive but more than two million people will be helped by a £140 discount off one electricity bill this winter. Some will get it automatically. Others have to claim and, if you are one of them, the sooner you do that the better.

The Warm Home Discount is given to two groups of people. They go under the odd names of “core group” and “broader group”. The core group generally do not have to claim but the broader group all do.

The conditions for getting the discount must have been met on 10 July 2016. Some of the smaller energy suppliers do not operate the scheme. It does not apply to people living in Northern Ireland.

The core group are people who get the guaranteed credit part of pension credit (even if they also get the savings credit). That means their income without the pension credit was less than £155.60 a week if they are single or £237.55 for a couple. They should get £140 taken off their electricity bill automatically. The Department for Work and Pensions gives the energy companies information so they can see who is entitled.

However, this matching does not work in every case and about 80,000 of these pensioners will not get the discount unless they claim it from their energy company. If you think you qualify but the DWP has not written to say you’ll be getting the discount you should contact your energy company right away.

The broader group – sometimes called “support group” – includes people who are on a low income and who are also disabled or have young children. The exact rules depend on your energy supplier. Suppliers can include in this group some people over 65 who are not in the core group. Everyone in the broader group must apply for the discount and the money is running out. So contact your energy supplier now to see if you are eligible.

You can get the discount even if you have a pre-payment meter. Some suppliers will also give a payment to people in mobile or park homes, even if they do not pay their bills directly. For more information go to: gov.uk and search “warm home discount” or call the helpline on 0345 603 9439 in office hours. They will explain what to do next.