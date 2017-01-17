Join the Radio Times collective energy switch

By Melanie Wright

More than 4.8 million people moved to a different energy provider in 2016, according to latest figures from the energy trade body Energy UK - an increase of 26% compared to 2015 when nearly a million fewer switched. Many of those who changed providers, around 1.71 million people, moved away from the big six energy suppliers to a smaller provider, while only 622,000 switched to one of the big six.

Despite the increase in the number of switchers, according to Ofgem around two-thirds of households are still on standard variable tariffs, which are usually much more expensive than other tariffs.

Stephen Murray, energy expert at comparison site MoneySuperMarket, said: “The market is changing all the time, and there’s definitely a chance we could see price rises by the Big Six before the worst of the winter cold spell is over. That means that customers, even ones who have switched before, need to continue to check their bills and switch to a cheaper deal before their tariff ends and they roll on to an expensive standard tariff - there are still annual savings of around £200 to be made.”

EDF Energy has already announced that bills will rise in March. The energy provider reduced gas prices by 5.2% on January 6, but will increase electricity prices by 8.4% on March 1, which means an overall increase of 1.2% for EDF customers on dual fuel standard variable tariffs.

Mark Todd, of energyhelpline.com, said: “We urge consumers to take this as proof that price rises are definitely coming and to use it as a catalyst to get off the horrible standard tariffs that make so many cold and penniless and get onto a nice low-cost fixed rate that makes heating your home affordable.”

Often some of the cheapest deals can be found via collective switching schemes, whereby you join together with others and use group buying power to get a low-cost deal from suppliers.

Registration for the latest Radio Times collective energy switch in partnership with energyhelpline.com is currently open. Once people have signed up, energyhelpline invites suppliers to bid and provide an exclusive cheap energy deal for the group. You are under no obligation to switch once you’ve registered, but you will be notified which deals are available. You can then decide whether or not to sign up. Typical customer savings are around £300 a year.

If you are currently on a fixed tariff, make sure you check whether your current deal has a cancellation penalty before you switch, and that any potential savings you will make from moving are greater than this charge.

