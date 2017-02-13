Inheritance Tax

By Melanie Wright

Under current rules, IHT is currently payable at 40% on the value of your estate, including your home, savings and investments, and your personal belongings, over £325,000. This threshold hasn’t changed since April 2009 and will remain the same when the new tax year starts on April 6.

For example, if your estate is worth £500,000 when you die, your loved ones could face an IHT bill of £37,000, which is 40% of the £175,000 above the £325,000 IHT threshold. Only married couples and civil partners can transfer their estate to their spouse free of IHT when they die, along with any IHT allowance which they haven’t used. That means when the remaining partner or spouse dies, they could have a total potential IHT allowance of up to £650,000.

From April this year, homeowners will benefit from an additional £100,000 tax-free allowance which can be used against the value of their home. The additional allowance will rise annually until it reaches £175,000 by 2020-21, meaning married couples will be able to pass £1m onto their children free of IHT. However, you will only be able to use the allowance if your home is passed to your children or grandchildren, not anyone else. That means If you don’t have any direct descendants, you won’t be eligible for the allowance.

The good news, however, is that even if you don’t qualify, there are still plenty of things you can do to legally reduce any potential IHT liability.

For example, your children won’t have to pay IHT on up to £3,000 worth of gifts given by you in each tax year. You can also carry over any unused gift allowance from one year to the next, so if you haven’t given anything away last year, you can make gifts worth up to £6,000 this tax year. There isn’t any IHT payable on individual gifts up to £250 made to any number of people either.

If you want to give a large financial gift, but die within seven years then it will be liable for IHT at 40% if you die up to three years later. If you die between three to seven years after making the gift, IHT is charged on a sliding scale known as ‘taper relief’. The gift will only be free of IHT if you survive for seven years after making it, at which point it becomes a ‘potentially exempt transfer’.

Tax rules can be complicated, so always seek professional financial advice before taking steps to try to reduce your IHT liability.

