In Scotland you’ll pay more

By Paul Lewis

Do you pay Scottish income tax? It didn’t matter until recently, but from April, if you pay higher-rate tax, it will. The Scottish Government has decided that higher-rate tax will kick in at an income of £43,430 rather than the £45,000 that will apply in the rest of the UK. So that will mean most Scottish higher-rate taxpayers will pay an extra £314 a year (£6 a week). Basic-rate taxpayers will pay the same anywhere in the UK.

You pay Scottish tax if you live in Scotland. It does not matter where you work. So if you live in Edinburgh but work in Newcastle, you pay Scottish income tax. If you live in Newcastle and work in Edinburgh, you do not. Similarly, it doesn’t matter if the firm you work for is Scottish or English. It’s where you live that counts.

If you move from another part of the UK to Scotland during the tax year, you must inform HMRC. You will be a Scottish taxpayer for the whole tax year if you live in Scotland for at least six months. Scottish taxpayers have the letter S at the start of their tax code.

If you do not have a tax code, HMRC will use information it holds and other records, such as those from the NHS, to establish where you live.

People with two homes – one in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK – cannot choose which their residence for tax purposes is. That is decided as a matter of fact by HMRC. Your home is usually where you spend most of your time. But even if you stay in one home four or five nights a week near your work, that might not be counted as where you live.

Your home means the place where most of your things are, where your spouse or children are, where your bank writes to you, where you have local connections. If you think HMRC has got your main home wrong, then you should contact it as soon as you can.

The difference between Scottish income tax and the tax charged in the rest of the UK isn’t great at the moment. But it’s almost inevitable that the differences will become greater over the years. For more information, you can visit www.gov.uk and search for “the Scottish rate”.