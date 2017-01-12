How to boost your pension

By Paul Lewis,

A little-known scheme to boost your state pension will end on 5 April 2017. So far fewer than 10,000

people have taken advantage of it. But if you’re in good health, don’t pay higher-rate tax, and have cash in the bank then it may suit you.

The new scheme only applies to people who are entitled to the old state pension. They are men born before 6 April 1951 and women born before 6 April 1953. It applies even if you have deferred claiming your state pension.

You get the extra pension by paying a new sort of National Insurance contribution called Class 3A. You can buy between £1 and £25 a week of extra state pension. Each extra £1 a week you will receive at age 65 will cost you £890. So to get the maximum £25 a week (£1,300 a year) costs £22,250. That may sound a lot but if you bought that annual pension from an insurance company it would cost you more than £40,000. If inflation is two percent you would need to live around 15 years to get your money back if you do not pay tax, or 18 years if you pay basic rate tax. Life expectancy at 65 is more than 20 years.

The older you are the less Class 3A costs. If you are 70 now then you would pay £779 per £1 a week. Or £674 at age 75.

Your payment must be made by 5 April 2017. If you have a birthday before that you will pay less if you wait. For example at age 67 it will cost you £21,175 for the full £25 a week boost. But from your 68th birthday the cost will be £500 less. You have 90 days after paying to change your mind.

The additional state pension you buy will go up each April in line with inflation, expected to be two per cent later this year. At least half the additional pension can be inherited by a surviving spouse or civil partner. The pension is taxable, and will reduce entitlement to pension credit, council tax support, or housing benefit if you get them – check the effect on your benefits at entitledto.co.uk.

More information is available at gov.uk. Search “state pension top up” or call 0345 600 4270. Class 3A contributions do not fill gaps in your National Insurance record. If you have paid fewer than 30 years of contributions then go to gov.uk and search “voluntary national insurance”.