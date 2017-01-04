Holiday cash made easy

By Paul Lewis



People planning holidays often ask me, “When should I buy my currency?” After the EU referendum the pound plummeted against other major currencies by around 15%. In other words, if you were buying £500 of euros on 2 November you would have got €94 less than on 23 June. After some political problems in Europe the pound has strengthened, but as I write you would still get €56 less than before the referendum.

My rule is buy currency when you need it. No one can predict the political and economic events that determine what a currency is worth. Even the professionals who gamble £3.5 trillion a day on small fluctuations often get it wrong. So buy it when you need it.

Never buy currency at the airport, station, or ferry, where exchange rates are usually rubbish. Buy it a few days in advance. There are good deals online but I hate that anxious wait between paying the money and the currency arriving. I prefer handing over my pounds (never pay with a card – they may charge you) and getting the foreign notes in my hand. I like the Post Office, where I have haggled them up. Or Marks & Spencer, where you get the best deal with an M&S card.

Do not take too much cash. Using a Visa or MasterCard gets better exchange rates. But most cards charge you up to 2.99% every time you use them abroad. So get one of the few that does not impose this “foreign usage loading”.

The best credit card to use abroad is the Halifax Clarity MasterCard, which has no foreign loading and charges nothing to take cash out of a foreign ATM, though there will be a small amount of interest charged until you pay the card bill. (You should always pay a credit card off in full at the end of each month by direct debit). The Creation Everyday MasterCard, Aqua MasterCards, Post Office Money Platinum MasterCard, and Saga over-50s Platinum Visa card have no loading but will charge you at least £2 or £3 for cash withdrawals.

Good debit cards are harder to find. Metro Bank debit card is free to use in Europe and cheaper than most elsewhere. Other debit cards can charge you up to £1.50 for each use abroad as well as the percentage foreign loading fee.