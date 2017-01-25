Good news for savers

By Paul Lewis

From Monday 30 January you can have up to £85,000 in an account and it will be safe if the bank goes bust. At the moment the limit is £75,000. It was cut to that level in January 2016 because the pound was so strong against the euro. Europe sets the safe savings limit at €100,000 and, at the time, that was worth around £75,000. But after the vote to leave the EU the pound tumbled and, under EU law, the Government had little choice but to reset the limit to reflect the actual value. So it decided to put it back to £85,000 from 30 January.

As I write, €100,000 is worth slightly more – nearly £87,000. But do not expect frequent changes. They must only happen after large and unforeseen movements. So it will probably stay at £85,000 until the UK leaves the EU. Before the EU stepped in it was just £50,000. But the Treasury has indicated the threshold will not be cut when we leave.

The limit applies to all the money in banks or building societies that share one banking licence. Halifax comes under the Bank of Scotland licence, as does Saga and Birmingham Midshires. So if you have money in more than one of them it is the total in all four that must be less than £85,000 for it to be safe. However, they are all owned by Lloyds, which has a separate banking licence. So you could have another £85,000 safely in there. Moneysavingexpert has a list of who owns whom. The safe savings limit is per person, so a couple can have twice as much and a joint account is protected up to £170,000.

Almost all banks trading in the UK are covered by the UK protection scheme. The only exceptions are banks based in other EU countries. They are covered by their local scheme up to €100,000.

MORE THAN £85,000?

If you are lucky enough to have more than £85,000 in cash savings you should split it between separate firms to ensure it is all protected. Alternatively, any amount is safe in National Savings. Up to £1 million is safe in banks and building societies for up to six months if it has come from a major life event such as the sale of your main home, an inheritance, an insurance payout or a divorce settlement.

For more information go to: moneysavingexpert.com and search “protected savings”.

