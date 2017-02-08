By Melanie Wright

The average cost of a funeral is £5,873, according to research by SunLife, yet half of us either make no financial provision for these costs, or don’t save enough to cover bills in full.

Many people find it difficult to find a large lump sum quickly when someone has died, with 13% of people questioned saying that paying for a funeral had caused them ‘notable financial concerns’. One in 10 said they had been forced to sell belongings to cover the cost.

Graham Jones, commercial director at SunLife, said: “Funerals are one of the fastest-rising fixed costs in the UK and in the past year alone have risen 5.5% which is more than double the rate of pensions, inflation and earnings growth. While most people are making at least some provision, almost half of us are leaving either nothing or not enough leaving family and friends with a funeral bill of almost £2k on average.”

One way to relieve some of this financial pressure from your loved ones is to consider taking out a funeral plan, which allows you to cover the cost of your funeral upfront. Not only does this mean that your funeral bills will be taken care of when the time comes, but it also allows you to let your family and loved ones know your wishes, for example, whether you want a cremation or burial, and if there are any special requests you have for your funeral, such as a piece of music or a reading.

A spokesman for funeral plan providers Dignity said: “A funeral plan is a better way of ensuring that your family know your funeral wishes – as a Will is often not read until after the funeral, so any funeral instructions could go unknown. It also means that as the funeral costs are paid for in advance, loved ones don’t have to wait for funds to be released from the sale of property for example.”

When comparing funeral plans, make sure you read the small print so that you understand exactly what is covered. For example, while funeral director services will usually be covered, not all plans guarantee third party costs such as cremation and ministers’ fees. You should also make sure any plan you choose is guaranteed, as this provides peace of mind that even if the company you’ve bought the plan from goes out of business, your plan is protected.

Finally, check whether any plan you are considering is portable, so that if you move home in the future, there won’t be any additional charges to pay.

