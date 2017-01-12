By Melanie Wright

Sorting out our finances is a job many of us push to the bottom of our to-do lists, but if you resolve to tackle yours at the start of the new year, you could end up quids in by the end of 2017.

Here are five top tips to help you save money this year.

Seek out the best savings returns

Rock-bottom savings rates make it more important than ever to make sure your cash is working as hard as it possibly can for you. If you’ve got money sitting in a savings account, check how much interest you are earning and see if you might be able to boost your returns by switching to a different account. Current accounts often provide the best rates on smaller balances. For example, Nationwide’s Flexdirect account pays a whopping 5% interest a year on balances up to £2,500, but only for the first year. After that the rate reverts to 1%, so you may want to switch again then.

Pay less interest on your credit card debts

The new year has seen a flurry of balance transfer credit card launches, so there’s no need to pay a steep rate of interest on your credit card debts. MBNA, for example, is offering an introductory rate of 0% for 43 months on its balance transfer card, which has a 3.29% balance transfer fee. Always make sure you pay off what you owe within any interest-free period, as interest charges will shoot up when it finishes.

Don’t automatically accept insurance renewal quotes

When it comes to home and motor insurance, loyalty rarely pays, so never just accept the renewal quote offered by your current provider without seeing if you could get a better deal elsewhere. Look at other ways you can reduce home and car insurance premiums too. For example, you could think about choosing a higher excess, which is the portion of any insurance claim which you must pay yourself. Make sure it remains affordable though.

Review your mortgage

If you’re currently paying your lender’s standard variable rate, the chances are your monthly mortgage payments are costing you much more than they need to. Shop around and see if you can find a better deal, and seek advice from an independent mortgage broker if you’re not sure which mortgage to go for. Don’t forget to look at any arrangement fees as well as the headline mortgage rate when picking a deal, as these can substantially bump up the overall cost.

Switch energy providers

With cold weather predicted to hit much of the UK later this week, many of us will crank up the heating, but are you paying over the odds for your gas and electricity? Transferring to a different provider doesn’t involve any new pipes or meters and it’s easy to compare quotes and switch online. All you need is a few basic bits of information, such as the name of the tariff you’re on at the moment and how much you currently pay for your energy, which you can find on your latest energy bill.