Find TV, Broadband and phone packages

By Melanie Wright

Many people sign up to competitive contracts which typically last from a year to 18 months, but then fail to switch to a different provider or move to a new deal when their contract finishes.

Consumers with deals which have now expired are paying on average £105 more a year than those who are still on contracts, recent research by uSwitch.com found, while fibre broadband customers who are out of contract are missing out on average annual savings of £79.

If you haven’t changed providers for a while, dig out your broadband contract and check whether the plan you’ve signed up to has finished. If it has, you may be able to make substantial savings from moving elsewhere.

Often the cheapest deals are bundled packages, where you get your home phone, broadband and digital TV from the same provider. According to research by comparison website Simplifydigital, the average customer using its service saves £322 on their broadband, home phone and digital TV.

A spokesman for Simplifydigital said: “Why take broadband from one provider, home phone from another and digital TV from the third if you can simply bundle the services from a single provider? Doing so not only will save you hundreds of pounds per year but also will cut down the amount of paper work you have to go through every month.”

There are even “quadplay” deals available, where you can save on your mobile phone bills, as well as your broadband, home phone and TV service, with providers offering SIM-only deals as part of the package. Current top deals with a SIM include BT’s TV Entertainment Plus and Unlimited BT Infinity 1 and Evening and Weekend calls deal, which costs £46.49 a month for 12 months and then £58.49 thereafter.

Keep an eye out for special offers too. Talk Talk, for example, are currently offering new customers free activation on it their Fibre Broadband packages. It Faster Fibre Broadband deal costs £28.50 for 18 months, with speeds of up to 38 megabytes per second and unlimited downloads. You can add flexible landline call plan to this deal if you want to.

Sky, meanwhile, is offering a free Samsung Galaxy tablet or £100 voucher with any of its Sky TV packages.

The length of time it will take you to switch deal will depend on which services you are moving. Check that you don’t have to pay any exit charges to leave your current deal, but if you are out of contract these shouldn’t usually apply. Remember that you will have a 14-day cooling off period from the date you sign up to a new contract to cancel your switch without charge.

