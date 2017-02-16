Dumping your IFA

By Paul Lewis

A plea from RT reader Penny: “How can I get rid of an IFA [Independent Financial Adviser] who is no longer earning her keep? I’m wondering exactly what I’m paying her for. I’ve had no communication from her or anyone for well over a year.”

Your relationship with your IFA is very important. I don’t know what’s gone wrong but if you’re paying her and she isn’t communicating with you, that’s a serious matter. If you’ve lost confidence, write to the firm and say you no longer authorise it to act on your behalf. Ask for a refund of the fees you’ve paid since the firm last contacted you and the return of your records. Say you will go to the Financial Services Ombudsman if you get no satisfaction.

If you need an IFA, use unbiased.co.uk or vouchedfor.co.uk. or visit paullewismoney.blogspot.com and search for “financial advice”.