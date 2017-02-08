By Paul Lewis

I can only call him Sean as he is shy of publicity, but he has become a hero to thousands of passengers who have suffered more than a year of delays on their daily commute to London.

Sean pays £4,800 a year for the privilege of overcrowded, delayed or cancelled services from Brighton. Enough was enough. Fed up with Southern’s customer relations he went straight to American Express, the credit card he used to buy his season ticket. He got the evidence of delays and cancellations from the Southern Railway website and proved that more than half his daily journeys had been disrupted. He claimed half the cost from Amex. Within a short time the card company refunded him £2,400.

It came through Amex’s dispute resolution service but underpinning that are Sean’s legal rights. Under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 every credit card provider is jointly liable with the supplier for any service you buy with the card that turns out to be unsatisfactory. These Section 75 rights are very powerful. If you buy goods or services that are faulty, wrong, or not provided then the credit card company has to reimburse you. Of course, the first thing to do is to go to the supplier. But if that fails then the card company must pay.

The rights apply if you or the goods are anywhere in the world. It applies if you ordered them in person, online, or by phone. It applies if the supplier is a fraudster or goes bust. It even applies if you only paid part of the cost on the card – for example a deposit on a sofa – and the rest in cash. The card provider is liable for the whole lot if the goods are worth between £100 and £30,000.

DEBIT CARDS TOO…

Similar rights apply if you pay by debit card under a procedure called “charge back”. It is part of the contract between the card provider – your bank, for example– and Visa or MasterCard.If the goods or services you buy– there may be a minimum of £10 – are faulty or not provided then the bank must reimburse you. It will try to recover the money from the supplier’s bank but whether it does or not you keep the money. Make the claim within 120 days of the transaction.

If a card provider refuses a claim under Section 75 or charge back go to the Financial Ombudsman Service. Find more information at paullewismoney.blogspot.com, search “Money Back Plastic”.