By Melanie Wright

The summer holidays are just around the corner, but if you’re planning an overseas break, beware hefty charges for using your debit or credit card abroad.

When you pay for something on holiday using a debit or credit card, you’ll usually have to fork out a ‘non-transaction fee’ which can be as much as 3% of the amount you’re spending.

Withdraw cash and you’ll have to pay a cash machine charge, which again is often up to 3%, or a minimum charge of £3. Some debit cards also impose a ‘spending fee’ of £1 or £1.50 when you buy something in a shop overseas.

And if you’re paying with a credit card, you’ll often have to pay interest charges on the amount you’ve withdrawn until you’ve cleared what you owe in full.

The good news is that there are several credit and debit cards available which don’t sting you with hefty charges for overseas use.

For example, Halifax’s Clarity credit card doesn’t charge any fees for cash withdrawals overseas, although you will have to pay interest at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 18.9% on anything you’ve taken out until you’ve repaid your balance.

You won’t be charged interest on your spending using the card, as long as your pay off what you owe by the date given on your statement. If you apply for a Clarity card by September 3 this year, you’ll get £20 cashback after you make your first purchase abroad using the card, as long as you make this purchase by September 30, 2017.

Barclaycard’s Platinum travel card also doesn’t have any charges when you use it to spend or make cash withdrawals abroad. You don’t charged interest on withdrawals or purchases either, as long as you clear your balance in full by the date shown.

If you’d rather use a debit rather than a credit card on holiday, new challenger bank Starling Bank’s debit card doesn’t impose any cash withdrawal or spending charges when you use it overseas. Its current account is only available via an app though, so it won’t suit you if you prefer to operate your account in branches or over the phone.

Another option is Virgin Money’s Essential current account debit card. You won’t be charged any fees when you use it to make purchases, but you will have to pay £1.50 each time you make a cash machine withdrawal.

If you live in London or the south-east, you may also want to consider Metro Bank’s current account, which doesn’t charge any transaction fees or cash withdrawal charges when you use the card in Europe.

Remember that if you’re ever asked whether you want to pay in pounds or in the local currency using one of these cards, go for the local currency. If you don’t, the shop will convert the currency to pounds for you at often uncompetitive exchange rates.