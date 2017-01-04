Be smart about GAP insurance

By Melanie Wright

Cars usually depreciate in value very quickly, so that after just a couple of years your motor is likely to be worth a fraction of the amount you originally paid for it. According to the AA, by the end of the first year, many cars will have lost around 40% of their value. If you average 10,000 miles a year, the motoring organisation says the average car will have lost around 60% of its value by the end of its third year.

Although car insurance is designed to pay out if your car is stolen or written off in an accident, it will only provide you with the value of the car at the time the incident happens. So even if you paid £15,000 for your car initially, if it’s only worth £4,000 when it’s written off, that’s the amount your insurer will pay you. If you took out a car finance deal to pay for your car, you’ll therefore still be left paying this off, as any insurance payout won’t be enough to cover this.

This is where guaranteed asset protection, or GAP cover, can come in handy. This type of policy is designed to cover any shortfall between the price you originally paid for your car, and the amount the insurer will pay out if your car is stolen or written off. It can therefore provide valuable peace of mind that you’ll be able to pay off any car finance deal should the worst happen, so that you’re not stuck paying for a car you no longer have.

Don’t just go for the cover offered by the dealership where you buy your car though, as it’s often cheaper to go for an online policy which cuts out the middleman. Dealers are no longer allowed to sell you GAP cover at the same time you buy your car. By law there must be at least two days between the date you purchased the car and the day you buy GAP cover, to give you the chance to compare prices elsewhere.

It’s always worth comparing several different deals before buying so that you can be certain you’ve found the right policy to suit your needs. Many providers offer different levels of cover, so make sure you understand exactly what you are signing up for. For example, ‘Return to Invoice’ cover will cover the difference between your car insurance pay-out and the invoice price you paid for your car, while ‘Vehicle Replacement’ cover will cover the different between any pay-out and the cost of a similar brand new car now.

