Your ten step plan to an overseas home

By Richard Way

1) Choose your destination. Spin that globe, spread out the map; the world is your oyster! Of course you need to think about how you will get there – beware the closure of flights off season – but choosing where in the world you want to buy can be the most fun part of the process.

2) Count your money. Be realistic about a budget and don’t forget to factor in buying costs and the exchange rate. In most other European countries you’ll need an extra 10-13 per cent to cover taxes and fees. On the other hand, you might negotiate that much off the price.

3) Should you, can you, borrow? Mortgage interest rates are at historic lows in much of Europe, while the pound is weak against the euro; just the conditions that make getting a mortgage a sensible option even if you can afford to buy outright.

4) Consider currency. Talk through your buying plans with a currency specialist, such as FCA-authorised Smart Currency Exchange, and use them to transfer currency abroad to cover your purchase and ongoing costs. Never ask your high street bank to do this – their exchange rates will be poor and their service less personal.

5) The viewing trip. Ready to hit the runway? You’re now in the business end of the process. Carefully choose your agent – properties can be held by many agents these days, so you can take your pick of the most helpful.

6) Calculate on-going costs. Local council taxes, community fees, utility bills and general maintenance... that swimming pool won’t keep itself sparkling! Check these before committing to a purchase and be clear about who will cover these costs.

7) Legal representation. Appoint an independent, English-speaking lawyer to represent you during your purchase. They will do all the necessary checks and ensure your interests are protected at all stages of the buying process. You may choose to appoint power of attorney to your lawyer, so they can complete on your behalf.

8) Bank account and tax. To purchase property in any country, you’ll need to register with the local tax office and receive a tax identification number – in Spain this is called your NIE. You will also need to open a local bank account.

9) Inheritance. Think about the ownership of your foreign property. Speak to your lawyer about inheritance so they structure the purchase to keep tax to a minimum and ensure your property is passed on specifically according to your wishes.

10) Planning visits. You’ve got the keys, so now it’s time to start enjoying your property while saving money on hotels. You could even make a few pounds from rising property values or from renting it out.