What does the Prepaid Funeral Plan cover?

Guaranteed Services Amber Pearl Diamond Advice and guidance on all aspects of the funeral Y

Y Y Guidance on the registration of the death and collection of all necessary paperwork for the funeral to proceed Y Y Y Transport to the Nominated Funeral Director’s premises (within a 20 mile radius, excluding ferry and air fares) Y Y Y Preparation and care of the body (embalming not included) Y Y Y Family viewing During normal business hours During weekdays by agreed appointment Anytime by agreed appointment The coffin Wood effect coffin Quality wood effect coffin High quality veneer coffin Funeral director and staff to attend service Y Y Y Hearse Y Y Y Limousine for family/mourners No Limousine 1 Limousine 2 Limousines Hearse direct to crematorium or Burial site Y - - Transport from home to place of worship (service at a separate location not included) and on to crematorium or burial site - Y Y Collection of charitable donations Y Y Y 50 ‘thank you’ cards - Y Y 24 hour telephone bereavement counselling Y Y Y Third Party Cremation Costs The cremation fee** Y Y Y Minister’s or Officiant’s fee** Y Y Y

Medical certification fees

For deaths where a coroner investigation is required, there are no medical certification fees. Also, changes to legislation in May 2015 mean there will no longer be a charge for a medical certification for any deaths registered in Scotland. Similar legal changes are being considered for the rest of the UK, so we do not include provision for these fees in our Plans. If the funeral takes place outside of Scotland, and a coroner is not involved, then if applicable, the medical certification fees must be paid by the next of kin or personal representative, when arranging the funeral.

