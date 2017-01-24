How the plan works

1. Choose a funeral plan to suit you

There are three choices that guarantee to cover the costs of the cremation funeral services set out in the plan. Call Dignity on 0800 033 4717 to request your FREE guide to the Prepaid Funeral Plan today.

2. Fix funeral costs at today’s prices

Once you have received your information guide to the Prepaid Funeral Plan, it’s easy to secure your funeral at today’s prices. Complete the simple application form and no matter how far in the future the funeral may be, the services included are guaranteed to be covered. You can also take put a plan over the phone by calling Dignity. Monies are paid in to the National Funeral Trust and the money required for the funeral held securely until needed.

3. Your plan is confirmed

Once you have purchased your Prepaid Funeral Plan, you will receive a Planholder Pack to keep all the details in a safe place and share them with your family.

4. Set out your personal wishes

Dignity keep details of all your special wishes, for instance, how you would like your funeral to run, or specific music and hymns you have in mind. You can specify, add or change your specific requirements at any point and there is no charge for making changes. See our Frequently Asked Questions for more details.

5. One phone call is all it takes

When the plan is needed, your family simply call Dignity to put the plan in motion. They will be guided through every step of the process.

6. Caring support whenever it’s needed

Your family will have immediate access to a professional, caring funeral director who will guide and support your loved ones through all the arrangements. As well as a bereavement counselling helpline should they need this.

7. No more to pay

Take comfort that your money is fully protected and, once paid for, the services set out in your Prepaid Funeral Plan are fully guaranteed to be covered, whenever the Plan is needed.

Call Dignity today on 0800 033 4717 quoting RAD002ND to find out more about the Prepaid Funeral Plan