Lifetime ISA or Pension - which is the better option?

The launch of the new Lifetime ISA from the 6 April 2017 is fast approaching, offering savers under the age of 40 the opportunity to save for their first home or retirement, whilst benefiting from a government bonus of up to £1,000 per year.

In advance of its availability, a debate has begun around which will be the better option for retirement planning, the Lifetime ISA or a Pension, so this handy factsheet sets out the main differences between the two and the key points to consider.

In this FREE factsheet we examine:

The key features of the Lifetime ISA

How a Pension and a Lifetime ISA compare

Key points to consider

