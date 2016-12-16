We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Killing Reagan
Rod Lurie
(2016)
100
min
Today 9pm - 11:05pm
National Geographic Channel
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 12:05am
National Geographic Channel +1
HD
WIDE
Our Score
Summary
Premiere. Fact-based drama following the attempted assassination of the newly elected US president in 1981, and the impact the event would have on American history in the years to come. To the outside world, Reagan's recovery seemed remarkable, but the trauma of his brush with death placed an additional burden on him as he resumed his office. Starring Tim Matheson and Cynthia Nixon.
Cast & Crew
Ronald Reagan
Tim Matheson
Nancy Reagan
Cynthia Nixon
John Hinckley Jr
Kyle S More
Jack Hinckley
Mike Pniewski
Alexander Haig
Patrick St Esprit
Edwin Meese
Joel Murray
Director
Rod Lurie
see more
Other Information
Language:
English
Colour
Drama
