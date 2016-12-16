We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Killing Reagan

Killing Reagan

Rod Lurie (2016)

100min
Today 9pm - 11:05pm National Geographic Channel
Today, 10pm - 12:05am National Geographic Channel +1
Our Score

Summary

Premiere. Fact-based drama following the attempted assassination of the newly elected US president in 1981, and the impact the event would have on American history in the years to come. To the outside world, Reagan's recovery seemed remarkable, but the trauma of his brush with death placed an additional burden on him as he resumed his office. Starring Tim Matheson and Cynthia Nixon.

Cast & Crew

Ronald Reagan Tim Matheson
Nancy Reagan Cynthia Nixon
John Hinckley Jr Kyle S More
Jack Hinckley Mike Pniewski
Alexander Haig Patrick St Esprit
Edwin Meese Joel Murray
Director Rod Lurie
Other Information

Language: English Colour
Drama

